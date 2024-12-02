KuCoin introduces physical and digital cards

This update allows users to manage multiple cards, all eligible for its cashback program. This change aims to improve financial flexibility and convenience for KuCard holders, whether for personal use, managing family expenses, or maintaining separate cards for different spending categories. It facilitates budgeting, expense tracking, and access to funds, while providing the benefits of KuCard's crypto-to-fiat conversion and cashback rewards.

To mark this update, KuCard is offering a limited-time promotion ending on July 7. Users can apply for a second virtual card for free or a second physical card for EUR 9.99. This offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis during the campaign period.

KuCard recently introduced its cashback programs, offering up to 3% cashback on purchases for all cardholders, with tiered rewards based on spending.





Launched in November 2023, KuCard is a Visa debit card that enables seamless crypto-to-fiat conversion. Compatible with Google Pay and Apple Pay, it can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. KuCard automatically converts cryptocurrencies into local currency at the point of sale. Initially available in the European Economic Area (EEA), KuCard aims to promote the use of blockchain technology by allowing users to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, online shopping, and ATM withdrawals.





Working with Onramp Money on crypto access

In May 2024 Onramp Money announced its integration with KuCoin Exchange to expand cryptocurrency access in emerging markets. This partnership will benefit users in India, Turkey, Nigeria, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates, Chile, Colombia, Peru, and Mexico. Both Onramp Money and KuCoin are registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), ensuring a reliable operational framework.

Onramp Money, a financial platform based in India, facilitates transactions and digital currency exchanges. As an FIU-registered entity, Onramp Money adheres to regulatory requirements, providing users with a trusted means to engage with digital currencies.

KuCoin Exchange is a global cryptocurrency exchange offering various trading options, including spot and futures trading. Recently registered with the FIU, KuCoin provides a compliant and secure environment for its users. It supports a wide range of cryptocurrencies and is noted for its user-friendly interface and robust security measures.