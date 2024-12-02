KuCoin allows users to buy cryptocurrency with credit and debit cards

Israel-based payments and fraud prevention company Simplex Simplex is a payments startup with a focus on fraud prevention. In February 2016 raised USD 7 million from a number of investors, including Bitmain. In June 2018 it started a service for companies running initial coin offerings.

According to the KuCoin website, customers will now be able to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, USD and EUR using their payment cards. KuCoin moved to the EOS blockchain from Ethereum shortly after the former’s launch in April, and earlier in November raised USD 20 million in funding from three different investment firms. In August, the exchange announced that it would be keeping its KCS tokens locked up for an additional year, until September 2019. The token has a market capitalisation of USD 56 million, and there are 100 million in lockup.