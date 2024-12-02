



Through this partnership, MeridianBet, a global sports betting and gaming provider, is set to integrate Kuady’s suite of payment capabilities, delivering real-time deposits and withdrawals to optimise the betting experience. The strategic initiative focuses on providing a more efficient and simplified customer experience in Latin America, with MeridianBet users from the region benefiting from secure and augmented payment options. Among the upcoming features, users can expect chargeback protection and capabilities to scale customer acquisition, retention, and activation. In addition, Kuady offers instant payouts to customers, which supports individuals in receiving their funds in real-time, as well as multiple deposit methods, including cards, online bank transfers, and cash.











The collaboration comes just a few days after Kuady officially announced its expansion in Latin America by launching its services in Ecuador and a virtual prepaid Mastercard in Argentina. The company’s developments assisted its efforts to scale its footprint in the region after successful introductions in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Chile. Also, Kuady highlighted its plans to enter more Latin American countries, preparing at that time to expand its operations into markets in Africa and Europe.





Optimising the payment experience for Latin Americans

When it comes to the integration process of Kuady’s solutions into MeridianBet, the two companies focused on efficacy and convenience, aiming to ensure that MeridianBet could provide the benefits of Kuady’s payment capabilities to its customers in the most efficient manner. At the same time, the initiative is part of Kuady’s development strategy, with the company intending to join forces with major brands in high-growth regions and planning to announce more partnerships in the upcoming period. Extending its payment services to MeridianBet is set to support Kuady’s mission to advance financial access and inclusion across Latin America, allowing more individuals to actively participate in the digital economy.

Furthermore, representatives from Kuady commented on the announcement, mentioning that the alliance with MeridianBet highlights their company’s commitment to providing efficient, optimised, and augmented payment solutions in growth markets such as Peru. Offering real-time deposits and withdrawals is set to improve the customer experience, equipping users with more control over their funds. Additionally, the move underlines Kuady’s broader objective to assist global brands with the tools they require to develop secure and convenient payment journeys.