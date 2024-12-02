Kuady’s new card is designed to provide a secure, flexible, and convenient way for users in the region to make payments. Online merchants will be able to pay out directly to Kuady accounts, enabling them to build stronger relationships with their customers by providing a faster, more efficient payment method.











Enabling instant, secure payments with Mastercard integration

The Kuady Card, integrated into the Kuady app, allows users to make secure online purchases with any merchant accepting Mastercard using their Kuady wallet balance. With this integration, consumers will benefit from instant access to their payouts, allowing them to spend their money immediately without delays. This seamless experience means they can use their Kuady card to make purchases directly from their account, simplifying transactions and offering greater spending flexibility. Users will also have the option to request a physical card for in-store purchases.

The launch marks the first step in Kuady’s broader strategy to expand its services and provide users with more versatile and securer payment options. By leveraging Mastercard’s robust and secure payment infrastructure, Kuady aims to deliver a seamless and reliable payment experience.

Commenting on this launch, executives from Kuady said they are happy to introduce the Kuady card to their users in Peru, where the demand for flexible and secure payment solutions is rapidly growing. The launch of their virtual prepaid Mastercard is a significant milestone for them. It not only expands their service offerings but gives their customers greater control and convenience in managing their financial transactions. The Kuady card offers their customers a new way to shop online securely, with the added benefit of future integration into mobile wallets for seamless contactless payments.





What does Kuady do?

Launched in July 2024, Kuady is a digital wallet app that aims to revolutionise financial management for merchants and users worldwide. With a focus on innovation, user-friendliness, and financial inclusion, Kuady provides diverse payment methods and a range of benefits for merchants and users alike.