Kuady releases physical prepaid Mastercard card in Peru

Following Kuady's successful virtual card, the physical card comes with secure, flexible, and convenient ways to make in-store payments across the country.





The benefits of the Kuady cards

By integrating the physical prepaid Kuady card with the app, users can benefit from secure in-store payments with any merchant that accepts Mastercard. Other online payments and operations can be made using the virtual card, which enhances financial inclusion for all Peruvian users, while allowing them to benefit from a flexible mix of digital and physical payment options.

The launch of the virtual prepaid card powered by Mastercard took place in August 2024, which helped customers receive instant cash-outs from merchants, as well as real-time access to their funds.

By introducing the physical prepaid Mastercard card, Kuady commits to deliver secure, convenient, and versatile payment experiences across Peru. The new payment option leverages Mastercard’s robust and secure payment infrastructure, allowing customers to have access to thousands of local merchants and benefit from flexible payment options.

What you need to know about Kuady

Tapping on the continuous increase of digital payment solutions across Latin America, Kuady is a digital wallet app launched in July 2024. It focuses on innovation and financial inclusion, boasting a user-friendly interface and plenty of online and in-store digital services, including money remittance, online payments, and loyalty programmes.