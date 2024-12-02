Kuady partners with BridgerPay





Following this announcement, the collaboration will make Kuady’s payment services available to all businesses and companies using BridgerPay’s platform, providing a frictionless, secure, and localised payment experience in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Ecuador, and Argentina.

In addition, through this integration, merchants can now effortlessly incorporate Kuady into their payment offerings, optimising transactions, and enhancing customer satisfaction. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Kuady x BridgerPay partnership

Throughout this deal, Kuady’s secure and user-friendly digital wallet will give businesses the possibility to provide a trusted and efficient way for customers to complete transactions, a process that will further boost conversion rates.

In addition, BridgerPay’s payment orchestration platform will continue to enable businesses to optimise payment processing by connecting with multiple integrated providers. With Kuady now part of its network, BridgerPay merchants and businesses will be enabled to unlock new opportunities in Latin American markets, ensuring secure, localised, and frictionless transactions.

As the Latin American digital economy continues to expand rapidly, this strategic integration also supports both Kuady and BridgerPay’s commitment to providing merchants with safe and improved payment solutions tailored to high-growth markets. At the same time, by integrating Kuady, BridgerPay will improve its platform’s ability to serve businesses in the region, offering them a secure tool to drive development and enhance the customer payment experience, as well as optimised approval and conversion rates that increase consumer acquisition.