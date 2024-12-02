The payments service provider has made strides in expanding its presence across Latin America with the launch of its digital wallet services in Ecuador and the introduction of a virtual prepaid Mastercard in Argentina. These developments mark the company's ongoing efforts to increase its footprint in the region, following earlier successful rollouts in Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Chile.

In Ecuador, the digital wallet offers users secure, real-time payment solutions designed to simplify financial transactions. Key features include chargeback protection, various deposit options such as cards, online bank transfers, and cash, along with instant payouts for merchants. This marks an important step in the company’s efforts to extend its services throughout Latin America, contributing to the region’s broader financial inclusion initiatives.













In Argentina, the launch of the virtual prepaid Mastercard integrates seamlessly with the Kuady digital wallet. The card provides users with the ability to make online purchases at any merchant that accepts Mastercard, using their wallet balance for instant transactions. The introduction of this product is designed to offer users a flexible and secure way to manage their funds, while also improving the relationship between merchants and customers by providing an efficient payment solution.

Kuady's expansion efforts align with its goal of creating a connected and inclusive financial ecosystem. In Ecuador, the digital wallet service facilitates cross-border transactions, benefiting both local businesses and global organizations. Similarly, the prepaid Mastercard in Argentina builds on Kuady’s previous success with the card in Peru. These developments are part of the company’s broader strategy to improve financial access in the region.





Still planning for expansion

Looking ahead, Kuady plans to further expand its services into additional Latin American countries and is preparing to extend its operations into markets in Africa and Europe. The company’s ongoing commitment to financial inclusion and digital innovation is reflected in its focus on providing accessible and secure payment solutions for both users and merchants.

Kuady operates under the registered business name of Open Payment Technologies Ltd, which is incorporated in the Isle of Man. It is licensed and regulated by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority to offer electronic money transmission services. Launched in July 2024, Kuady’s digital wallet app is designed to provide a user-friendly platform for financial management across multiple regions.