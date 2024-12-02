Kuady expands digital wallet services to Argentina

The Kuady platform is designed to provide secure and efficient money management through its e-wallet application. Following its launch in Peru and Chile, Kuady's entry into Argentina aims to offer global organisations enhanced access to the Latin American market, supporting seamless cross-border transactions. The company plans to continue its expansion across Latin America, with additional countries being added monthly. Future plans also include extending services into Africa and Europe.

Kuady operates under an Electronic Money Transmission Services licence from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority. The service functions as a payment processor for merchants and also provides a digital wallet for customers. Its primary features include strong chargeback protection, multiple deposit options (card payments, online bank transfers, and cash deposits), as well as instant payouts, catering to individuals who may encounter difficulties in accessing their funds.

Representatives from Kuady, commented on the expansion and explained that the move into Argentina represents a key step in the company’s broader goal of offering secure and efficient digital payment solutions globally. By continuing to improve this digital wallet, the company aims to support both individuals and businesses in their financial activities, contributing to economic stability and growth.

More information about Kuady

Kuady is a digital wallet app launched in July 2024, developed by Open Payment Technologies Ltd, a company registered in the Isle of Man. Open Payment Technologies Ltd is licenced and regulated by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority to conduct Electronic Money Transmission Services. Kuady focuses on providing diverse payment methods and financial management solutions for both merchants and users globally.

In July 2024, Kuady has announced its expansion into Bulgaria by opening a new office, for more than 100 employees. The Bulgarian team will mainly focus on the continued development of the digital wallet’s capabilities, and it will provide technical support as needed.

Kuady’s office in Bulgaria is a joint venture with PayRetailers, a payment processor in LATAM and Africa. Although the company has activated as an incubator and investor, PayRetailers and Kuady are independent brands. PayRetailers allows its customers to connect with a wide network of local payment methods and seamlessly accept payments or settle funds, all in one platform.