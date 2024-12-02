KTC and JCB to issue the first JCB ULTIMATE credit card in Thailand

Ultimate is a status card that accommodates higher income customers. KTC JCB ULTIMATE cardholders will be able to benefit from the JCB Ultimate service, additionally to the JCB Platinum service, which offers extra perks at restaurants and online merchants.

KTC will also provide 2 time more KTC FOREVER points when spending in foreign currency (other than THB) and card members can enjoy 2 times complimentary access to Royal Silk Lounge when flying international flights or domestic flights within Thailand with Thai Airways or Thai Smile Airways.

KTC representatives said that the new offer expands the membership base to those who earn USD 1501 or more, love to travel, have a taste of fine dining, and often shop online. KTC hopes that the special privileges of the card will be the go-to option for those who enjoy Japanese products.