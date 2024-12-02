Ksmartech expands Trustonic partnership to secure its digital OTP service

Ksmartech’s digital authentication services are already widely available on Android devices – it is used by Hana Card to protect its customers – enabling secure OTP generation within banking and financial services applications at the click of a button.

The new OTP solution integrates Trustonic Application Protection (TAP) to expand support to iPhones and deliver secure authentication across all consumer devices. The TAP solution offers a single SDK and API set for developers to integrate software and hardware security into their applications.