KryptoKit adds Bitcoin merchant directory

The directory can be accessed from a tab within KryptoKits Bitcoin wallet for Google Chrome and is integrated with Bitcoin payment processor BitPay for Bitcoin acceptance. Shoppers can visit any online merchant that accepts Bitcoins. The directory automatically collects the Bitcoin addresses for each item from the website and inserts them into the KryptoKit wallet, making them into a list of payment options. Users select their items and hit send without having to copy and paste addresses, as they would normally do for Bitcoin purchases.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that functions without a central authority and was first introduced in January 2009. Bitcoins are stored in anonymous ‘electronic wallets’ or code, and can travel from one wallet to another by means of an online peer-to-peer network transaction.

The company has revealed plans to integrate with other major Bitcoin and digital currency processors in the coming months.

