Kroll expands in South Africa

The Johannesburg office will be led a Kroll official with experience in advising companies, lenders, and investors on restructuring, insolvency, and complex business situations in the African market.









Company representatives stated that they are happy to be expanding in Johannesburg, enabling Kroll to offer a wider breadth of risk and financial advisory solutions to companies operating in South Africa and across Africa. With more international organisations, lenders, and funds now operating in Africa, this new office will allow them to deliver on-the-ground expertise and better serve existing and new clients.

New hires will join Kroll’s South Africa team to deliver the copmany’s restructuring offering to the local market. The new team will also help bolster Kroll’s position as a trusted partner in debtor and creditor restructuring advisory services, business rescue, and the provision of restructuring services.

Kroll’s officials added that their restructuring team has advised clients in South Africa for a number of years. With increased demand for restructuring services resulting from international and domestic challenges, they are delighted to be able to enhance their offering in Africa.





Kroll in more news

In August 2021, Kroll has launched its new Know Your Customer (KYC) tool, Kroll Business Connect.

The tool is designed to support the onboarding and KYC workflow processes for compliance professionals. Kroll Business Connect offers a collaborative environment for users, where tasks, communications and document sharing are consolidated into a single cloud-based platform.

Kroll Business Connect allows users to set up automatic task reminders and notifications. The tool has been designed so that all KYC processes are centralised in one place, giving compliance professionals the ability to manage projects, communicate with clients and stakeholders, etc.

The service will integrate with any compliance software or CRM system via APIs, meaning current systems don’t need to be replaced.