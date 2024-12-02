Kroger to sell products on Chinese ecommerce website Alibaba

Kroger will open an online storefront on Alibabas platform for international brands, Tmall Global.

Its focus will include dietary supplements and private label products.

The US-based grocer has over the past few months moved to transform its business as it readies its defenses against Walmart and Amazon. It acquired a stake in British online supermarket Ocado in May, agreed to buy meal kit company Home Chef and launched grocery delivery service Kroger Ship.

There has been a growing interest in China for overseas nutrient products, fueled by the countrys increased focus on health and wellness and amid limited confidence in its own safety standards.

The Kroger/Alibaba partnership is the latest effort of a US retailer to rethink its global footprint. In May 2018, Walmart agreed to a USD 16 billion deal to acquire a majority stake in Indias Flipkart, beating out Amazon in the process. A month later, it announced the sale of its Brazil unit to private equity company Advent International.