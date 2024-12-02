Kroger rolls out QR-code-based mobile wallet

The solution is aimed to cut down checkout times: credit card transactions can take as long as 12 seconds, while a mobile wallet transaction can take 1 second. Furthermore, as Kroger Pay is store-specific, it is expected to trigger consumer interest in using phone-based mobile wallets for purchases.

According to Business Insider, it is possible that Kroger Pay will eventually operate on direct debit due to the company’s dispute with Visa over interchange fees, which are charged to merchants each time a customer makes a transaction using a credit card. In August 2018, Kroger ended Visa credit card acceptance at 21 of its Foods Co supermarket subsidiaries and five gas stations in California.

In addition, the US-based supermarket chain announced its upcoming Kroger Rewards debit card, which will offer bonus points and discounts.