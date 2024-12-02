Kroger partners with tech company on POS system

US-based OneView Commerce works with Kroger, a US-based operator of traditional supermarkets, on a cloud-based store platform using SaaS.

OneView Commerce – with offices in London, Paris and Melbourne – has worked with retailers in 15 countries, and it specialises in developing software to help these retailers gather and manage POS data.

Earlier in 2019, Microsoft and Kroger have teamed up to pilot digital shelf labelling in stores in Monroe, Ohio, and in Redmond, Washington.