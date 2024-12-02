KRM22 partners Veridate for digital customer onboarding

The technology and software investment company said Digital Client Onboarding enables companies to manage the complexity of onboarding clients more efficiently. Its end-to-end rules-driven solution manages the documentation requirements and helps companies to comply with KYC and the UK AML regulations.

KRM22 is an investment company created to undertake a roll up of software companies providing risk management tools to the capital markets industry. Their Global Risk Platform provides applications to help businesses address regulatory, market, technology and operations risk challenges and to manage the entire enterprise risk profile.

Veridate Financial provides client onboarding solutions for a variety of financial services participants with COBA, its fully integrated end-to-end digital client onboarding applicationThey also provide an integrated fund accounting solution for private wealth managers and consolidated reporting for family offices.