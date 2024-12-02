Starting with September 2024, businesses using Stripe in the UK will be able to offer flexible payment terms to their customers through Kriya, enhancing their payment options. This integration is positioned as the first time B2B merchants in the UK using Stripe can access Kriya's payment solutions.

With this new capability, business buyers will have the option to defer payments by 30 days when they select Kriya at checkout. The integration allows buyers to complete their purchases while managing their cash flow more effectively. Kriya's technology facilitates real-time onboarding, assigns buyers an instant spending limit, and ensures sellers are shielded from potential credit and fraud risks. This approach aims to streamline payment processing for both buyers and sellers by reducing financial risk and providing more flexibility.





Merchants using Stripe can incorporate Kriya’s payment option into their existing checkout systems without needing any additional development or technical work. The integration is designed to be easily implemented, enabling merchants to expand their ecommerce offerings while potentially boosting revenue by offering deferred payment options to their customers.





Recent growth and funding

This partnership follows a series of developments for Kriya, which has seen significant growth this year. The UK-based company secured a GBP 50 million funding facility earlier in the year to support its expansion. Kriya has also gained new customers, including major enterprise retailers such as Halfords and CMT Group, strengthening its presence in the B2B payment space.

The integration with Stripe is part of Kriya’s broader strategy to enhance its service offerings and support merchants in providing more flexible payment terms to their business buyers, helping them manage working capital more effectively.