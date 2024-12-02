Kristopher James Company, Acuant facilitate customer onboarding for financial institutions

Kristopher James Company has provided premium-quality corporate forms and supplies to financial institutions nationwide. The company, together with Acuant’s AcuFill tech, is helping banks and credit unions facilitate and modernise the onboarding process.

Acuant’s AcuFill technology is real time data capture and auto-fill software, which aims to save time, increase revenue, and help customers. As such, by automating ID capture and data fill, banks are now able to eliminate manual entry, photocopying, and extra paperwork. AcuFill captures any government issued ID or identity document. Also, card information is processed securely in the cloud without storing any data or images on the local device, then accurately auto-populated into the target application in seconds.