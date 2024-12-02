Kreatos partners SEQR for payment processing services

In 32 hairdressers customers will be able to pay with the SEQR app via their smartphone. In the meanwhile, there are about 1000 merchants and web shops in Belgium already offering this possibility, a number that continues to increase.

The number of web shops offering SEQR to its customers increased with 67% in Q1 2016. Furthermore, Brussels Jazz Marathon a festival with a lot of international visitors, will also offer SEQR as a payment method. The festival takes place from the 20th of May until the 22nd of May 2016.