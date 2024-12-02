Kraken to add Support for BAT and WAVES

The exchange’s users will be able to deposit, withdraw, and trade both assets starting on 22 August 2019. Kraken will roll out trading pairs between BAT and WAVES and Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH,) as well as with fiat currencies, such as EUR and USD.

BAT is an Ethereum-based token and the native token of the blockchain-based decentralised internet browser Brave. It is designed to facilitate how content creators are paid and how users see ads. On the other hand, WAVES powers the Waves blockchain, a platform that allows users to build their own custom tokens.