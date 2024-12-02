Ivy’s payment platform offers crypto-native accounts, real-time deposits, withdrawals, and settlement in stablecoins, making it an ideal partner to meet crypto merchants’ needs.











Instant bank payments for crypto exchanges

The partnership will allow Kraken users to deposit and make instant purchases via bank payments by leveraging Ivy. The company has expertise in the crypto space, offering a purpose-built payments platform for the crypto industry.

Kraken aims to further develop solutions in the crypto industry, believing that banking deposits and withdrawals are necessary requirements in the market, and that crypto can fundamentally transform financial services and how individuals and companies interact with money. Kraken chose Ivy to make this transition easy and intuitive for its users.

With MiCAR (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) changing the regulatory landscape in Europe, Ivy’s Payment Institution licence makes it an ideal choice for crypto exchanges looking for a partner compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry in the region that can help them grow.

Following the announcement, Kraken will integrate Ivy’s product suite to offer simple payment solutions, including instant bank payments via SEPA Instant and collection accounts with local IBANs to simplify reconciliation and compliance.

Ivy’s mission is to make funds move at internet speed, and its partnership with Kraken will potentially set a new standard for crypto-native payments across Europe and beyond. As global crypto adoption rises, with 659 million global users according to Crypto.com, the two companies aim to meet the growing demand for faster, safer, and more convenient access to digital assets.

By leveraging Ivy’s crypto-native infrastructure, exchanges can benefit from banking solutions and payment options in a way that is compliant with global industry standards and regulatory requirements.