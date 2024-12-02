By joining FinTech Scotland’s network, KPMG UK seeks to bring added expertise to support the continued development of Scotland as a fintech hub while advancing its own plans for growth in the region. As part of its global professional services network, KPMG UK will share insights on financial services innovation, addressing the rapid changes brought by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology, and open finance.



Furthermore, KPMG UK’s involvement is expected to also help ensure fintech community in Scotland remain at the forefront, promoting impactful innovation through collaboration and driving financial inclusion.

The FinTech Scotland ecosystem

FinTech Scotland’s network comprises over 250 fintech SMEs, alongside 35 established financial and professional services firms, global technology companies, universities, regulatory bodies, and a supportive public sector.





Officials from KPMG UK expressed enthusiasm about the partnership saying that Scotland plays a pivotal role in UK fintech, and this partnership highlights its dedication to supporting local fintech firms.





Officals from FinTech Scotland, also highlighted the importance of the alliance commenting that partnering with KPMG UK reinforces its shared commitment to advancing innovation, collaboration, and growth within Scotland’s fintech cluster. With KPMG’s global expertise and the vibrant fintech community here, the two organisations seek to drive meaningful innovation and help scale businesses that benefit the country's economy and society.