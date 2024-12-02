KPC adopts new online procurement platform

The solution will offer an online e-procurement platform through which Kenya Pipeline Company will automate its entire procurement processes. Supplier Relationship Management will hasten the Procure-to-Pay processes through automating, simplifying and centralising the process flow.

Supplier Relationship Management will also allow for elimination of paperwork, reduction in the time between need recognition and the release and receipt of an order, improve communication both within the company and with suppliers and lastly lower overhead costs in the purchasing area.

Migration to the e-procurement platform will also enable Kenya Pipeline Company to be in compliance with the Executive Order from His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta directing that all public procurement be conducted via an electronic platform in readiness for the integration to the Integrated Financial Management Information System by the 1st of January 2019.