Kountable eyes blockchain to streamline trade finance in East Africa

Kountable has already signed an agreement with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry to open the platform to its small and medium enterprise members to ensure their businesses do not fail in supply by matching them to other companies offering the same goods and facilitating the trade.

The company is focused on information and communications technology, healthcare, industrial and energy equipment, and plans to cover other verticals, making use of cleaned data to ensure that small and medium enterprises fit the financing profile.

Accoring to Kountable representative, the supply chain trade in Africa is at USD 3 trillion. Banks in trade finance only finance thirty percent of that and some of the small and medium enterprises do not have collateral or the power to move supply goods from offshore countries.