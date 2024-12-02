Kount integrates BehavioSecs behavioural biometrics to boost authentication

Thus, banks, payment service providers, mobile apps, merchants, and digital businesses that collaborate with Kount can use the latest version of BehavioSense to authenticate users based on their online behaviours and interactions.

The ability to authenticate user identities addresses the more than 40% of global login attempts that are driven from malicious bots, according to a recent report from Akamai, cited by PR Web. BehavioSense’s passive behavioural biometrics verify a user’s identity by monitoring how they naturally interact with their device through keystroke dynamics, touch and mouse motion, and other behaviours.

The biometrics company complements Kount’s broader fraud detection platform and technologies, and, as a result, Kount’s comprehensive fraud management products, Kount Complete and Kount Access will allow customers instant identity verification, mitigating identity fraud or account takeover. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.