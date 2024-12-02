Kount, Engage People to protect customer loyalty programs

As part of the collaboration with Kount, Engage People creates a welcoming experience for legitimate customers, and protects against individuals who would commit fraud. Kount utilises advanced machine learning, device and account intelligence, with the goal to analyse digital risk signals and empower informed decisions, whether frictionless authorisation, reasonable challenge, or confident rejection.

At the same time, Engage People’s solutions enable businesses to deliver personalised, targeted loyalty campaigns with limitless redemption options on any white label ecommerce website or at point of sale, in any currency. As such, Kount will help Engage People’s business and customer accounts to be protected against fraudulent transactions and account takeovers.

Kount delivers a SaaS model fraud and risk management platform for companies operating in customer-not-present (CNP) environments. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile in our web fraud & e-identity company database.