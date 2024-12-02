Korporation integrates Blockpass KYC solution

To celebrate the partnership, Korporatio will offer 40 free PASS Tokens for companies who incorporate using the Blockpass verification service - KYC Connect.

Korporatio is introducing the idea of a Smart Company – a globally-connected and blockchain-compatible company with its own legal identity. In providing this service, Korporatio create legally recognised trading entities which can own assets, capital and employ people.

Blockpass is a digital identity application and service, which brings control back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases.

The Blockpass KYC compliance solution is increasingly being employed by Blockchain companies such as Infinito, GoSecurity and DSTOQ. Companies like these, as well as Korporatio, are using blockchain technology to create global solutions in a tokenised economy.