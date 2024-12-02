KoronaPay partners with Clear Junction

KoronaPay represents one of the largest money international transfers services counting for over USD 1 billion in monthly revenues and over 13 million users across 79 countries globally, especially in Europe and Asia. The partnership with Clear Junction allows the company to leverage the UK’s Faster Payments infrastructure and allow customers to transfer money cross-border almost instantly, unlike wire transfers that take several days to process and come with hefty fees.

As KoronaPay is looking to expand its presence in Europe, the UK market represents a priority due to its growth potential. To further boost their collaboration, both companies are looking to explore support for EUR payments across the EU in the future.