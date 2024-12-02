Korean Air partners CyberSource for online payments services

Korean Air is ranked among the top 20 airlines in the world in terms of the number of passengers carried, and its passenger and cargo divisions currently serve 126 cities in 45 countries around the world. As part of its drive to improve customer satisfaction, the airline is currently in the process of developing a new Passenger Service System (PSS), which will constitute a Global Payment System, a system to integrate all payment and acquiring services.

With CyberSource’s global payment gateway solution, Korean Air will be able to accept a wide range of payment methods, including debit and credit cards and alternative payments across its sales channels. The company is confident that its partnership with CyberSource will address the diverse payment preferences of its customers, who come from 45 countries around the world.

The payment solution will be further enhanced with Decision Manager, CyberSource’s fraud management solution, featuring the World’s Largest Fraud Detection Radar. With insights derived from over 60 billion transactions processed annually by Visa and CyberSource, as well as supplemented by over 260 real-time global validation tests, Decision Manager will enable Korean Air to automatically screen more inbound orders faster, with increased accuracy.