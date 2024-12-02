Korea: Samsung Pay-related stocks rise fast due to popularity

According to the source, shares in the Korea Information Certificate Authority (KICA) have gained 35.1 % to 19,250 won on from a month ago. The company, which is listed on the minor KOSDAQ bourse, offers identification certification services for credit card firms in association with Samsung Pay.

Shares of Raon Secure rose 27.1 % to 5,860 won during the same period. Raon runs a mobile security platform for Samsung Pay. Raon shares have risen more than five times since January when they were traded around 1,100 won.

Shares of Korea Electronic Certification Authority (KECA) closed at 10,450 won on Friday, up from 6,070 won a month ago. Analysts said KECA stimulated investors sentiment by signing with a company to develop electronic certification technology that identifies customers with their biometric information.

The mobile payment platform run by Samsung Electronics is gaining popularity, attracting more than 500,000 customers since it was launched on August 20, according to the source.

In the region, other players offer similar services. NHN and Kakao also offer Naver Pay, respectively, Kakao Pay, using their Web and mobile platforms. Naver is one of the nations largest portal site while Kakao offers a native chatting app, Kakao Talk.

Retail giants Shinsegae and Lotte also plan to launch such services which can be widely used at their department stores and discount chains. Shinsegae runs the nations largest discount chain E-mart while Lotte has strong retail channels from convenience stores and discount chains to department stores.

On the other side of the ocean, in the US, Samsung Pay is live starting with September 2015 and mobile payment services from Apple is live since 2014.