Korea-based ecommerce startup Kurly closes USD 113 mln Series D round

The company announced the round in April 2019 when it had reached USD 88 million, led by investors that include Sequoia China. However, it has now increased by USD 25 million following an injection from China-based Hillhouse Capital, a company that counts Tencent, Meituan, and JD.com amongst its investments.

Launched in 2015, Kurly Market is a service designed to provide groceries and produce to customers who don’t visit regular retail stores for their shopping. Kurly Market delivers orders by 7am each morning, with customers given until 11pm the previous day to place their order.