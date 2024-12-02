kooma•looma strikes loyalty management partnership with Onebip

The companies have entered into a special agreement that will enable Onebip to allow its users to accumulate kooma·looma loyalty points for transactions made via its payment system. Users accumulating “kooma·points” on Onebip will be able to spend them to redeem prizes including credits and gift cards for a number of app stores and ecommerce sites, mobile air time and data traffic credit top ups, and other rewards.

Onebip by Neomobile, is a global mobile payment company. With over 5 billion users connected to 250+ carriers in 70 countries, Onebip enables merchants to monetize digital goods and services to their users on a global scale.

kooma·looma is a platform-as-a-service loyalty program designed for web and mobile companies based on an open coalition model.