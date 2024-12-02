Kony DBX, IDology team up for authentication and identity verification services

This partnership is meat to help customers in North America meet regulatory and compliance requirements. The solution will be available as part of Kony DBX’s layered fraud solution offering, and it will include new account opening and loan origination applications. Moreover, it will allow Kony DBX to help its bank and credit union customers to satisfy time-consuming compliance requirements, including KYC and AML regulations, while also reducing loss and preventing fraudulent transactions.

Kony DBX aims to help banks and credit unions deliver frictionless digital experiences to customers across every point of interaction. The company offers pre-built, native and web apps, along with a purpose-built digital banking platform for financial institutions.