Kony announces strategic partnership with Payveris

By collaborating with Payveris, Kony DBX will help banks and financial institutions deliver digital money movement services, including person-to-person (P2P), account-to-account (A2A), bill payment, and fraud mitigation.

Payveris offers a scalable, open-API cloud-based money movement platform that enables financial institutions to offer bill payment and presentment, P2P and A2A transfers, and integrated fraud monitoring all from a single platform.

The Payveris platform enables banks and credit unions to deploy their money movement services seamlessly across any channel, reduce operating expenses and enhance their customers and member’s digital money movement user experience. While other money movement platforms are rigid and inflexible, this modern API-driven approach lets financial institutions provide true flexibility for modern payment workflows.

Key benefits of the Kony DBX and Payveris partnership to banks and credit unions: