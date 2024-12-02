Konsentus partners with Neonomics for PSD2 open banking solution

The partnership also implies Konsentus will assist Neonomics to comply to the new payment directive regulations and assisting them in safeguarding their transaction account customers from unregulated or unauthorized third party providers.

Established in 2016 and headquartered in Norway, Neonomics is a fintech providing PSD2 compliant banking interconnectivity to banks, FIs, TPPs etc. It offers account aggregation and payment initiation services.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in the UK, Konsentus provides identity and regulatory checking services to financial institutions in order to assist them in achieving PSD2 compliance, provides open banking services to their customers etc.