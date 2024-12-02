Konsentus launches cloud-based PSD2 Open Banking production service

The solution helps financial institutions (FIs) to comply with PSD2 open banking by facilitating identity and regulatory checking of third-party providers (TPPs).

Delivered on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis with RESTful APIs, it offers the market an end-to-end proposition combining identity and regulatory checking with access token issuance.

Developer resources and production systems are now available on the Konsentus website covering:

swagger documentation;

core TPP Identity & Regulatory checking sandbox;

sandbox complying to OBIE standards;

live cloud-based production environment with RESTful APIs.

With the March 14, 2019 deadline fast approaching for FIs to meet the PSD2 Open Banking regulations, Konsentus is committed to supporting the market in ensuring FIs can meet their regulatory requirements.