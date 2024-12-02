Konga.com Sellers Platform Scales-Up Nationwide With Self-Fulfill Model

Since the launch of the Konga Marketplace in April 2014, over twelve thousand sellers have registered and are actively trading from their stores on Konga.com, informationng.com reports. The online marketplace was only open to sellers in Lagos at its release. With the Self-fulfill model launched by Konga, the platform is now opening up to sellers all across Nigeria.

‘Self-fulfill’ implies that sellers on Konga.com have the option to adopt more methods of shipping their orders directly to customers. Konga would however continue to support its merchants with its proprietary shipping platform called KExpress and via competitive shipping agreements negotiated by Konga with courier partners. As such, sellers now have more management options of their stores from the point where an order is made till it get into the hands of the customer.

With the pay on delivery option in the Self-fulfill model, merchants can now receive payments directly from the buyer when deliveries are made, ensuring more liquidity for their businesses and better control of their finances and the move is also expected to improve aspects holding to timelines for order deliveries. Shoppers on Konga can expect improvements by the elimination of some processing requirements that were necessary with the old operating model. Furthermore, delivery charges would now be set by Konga sellers and would be largely dependent on the weight and size of the order.

To support the new model, Konga.com has been upgraded with a new look and several new features. Some new features on the website, include indicators that show what locations a certain product can be delivered to, the number of successful sales made by a seller, the number of a particular item sold, and product reviews from other buyers. Customers also have the opportunity to rate a product, its seller and their overall experience.