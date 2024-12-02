Konga teams up with Visa to boost ecommerce sector

The strategic partnership’s goal is to drive greater efficiency in this sector, by supporting the delivery of digital payments solutions across different segments of Konga’s business portfolio.

The partnership is expected to offer shoppers and merchants on Konga’s online platform – as well as walk-in customers to its offline stores nationwide – a streamlined digital payment experience when they pay with Visa. In this regard, shoppers who use the KongaPay app will be issued a digital Visa card, which will enable them to make payments everywhere Visa is accepted.

Moreover, if users of the KongaPay app opt for delivery services, they will be able to pay digitally by scanning a QR code.