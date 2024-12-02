Konga extends pay on delivery service

The payment option was relaunched on August 2018, starting with customers in Lagos, with plans to extend same service to other states and locations nationwide. The extension of POD option to Abuja is part of the company’s aim to cover more customers in the country and streamline overall customer experience.

The company wants to achieve 100% same day delivery of major product categories/orders across the country before the end of 2019.

In addition, Konga’s omnichannel strategy has seen the company expand its retail network nationwide with the rollout of new stores to reach the under-served and capture more Nigerians in the ecommerce net.