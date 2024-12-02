Konfirmi reveals solution to automatically ID customers

Starting on 14 September 2019, online retailers doing business with European Union (EU) residents, including those in the UK, will have to ensure compliance with the EUs new PSD2 law. The new EU directive requires customer authentication, including text/SMS code sent to the customers cell phone, for most transactions over 30 EUR.

With Konfirmi, customer verifications are affordable, secure, and could be set up in under 5 minutes. Also, the verification parameters could be adjusted to suit the specific needs of one’s business. Konfirmis verification methods include two factor authentication (2FA) by email or text message, true age verification, selfie ID photos, video ID selfies, knowledge based authentication (KBA), and single sign on (SSO). Konfirmi can be integrated with most online store, online application, or on-phone application in just minutes.