



KOMOJU, launched in 2016, was one of the first payment platform to turn on Steam in Japan and Korea. It was also one of the first to turn on payments for Shopify, TikTok, and BTS in Japan, and thousands of others worldwide.

According to the company official, the goal for KOMOJU has always been to help bring worldwide merchants to every corner of the globe. Providing multiple payment solutions to Steam Deck customers in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan is a natural step as they expand their relationship with Valve.

In 2021, KOMOJU spun off its games publishing division into a new, independently owned company called Komodo. Komodo Plaza offers games and gaming hardware, including the Valve Index VR system, to gamers in Asia and around the world. And as announced Komodo will be handling the logistics, distribution, and support for Valve’s Steam Deck in Asia.





Other Komoju partnerships

In addition to providing KOMOJU as a payment platform for Steam in Japan and Korea, employee owned Degica has worked with dozens of game developers and hardware makers since its inception in 2005.

In 2021, KOMOJU has partnered with two other clients: Scalefast – an enterprise digital ecommerce channel solution – and French ecommerce platform Prestashop, which positions itself in the open-source ecommerce solutions across Europe and Latin America.











KOMOJU meets a direct need for both companies as they look to expand in the Asia-Pacific region – opening up new markets by enabling the platforms' customers to pay via all major Japanese and Korean payment methods.

KOMOJU aims to pave the way for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses from all over the world to get more access to the Japanese and South Korean markets, as it supports all major payment methods popular in Japan, South Korea, China, and Europe, such as convenience store and smartphone payments, alternative payment methods or credit cards.





KOMOJU’s suite of payments

Degica has launched a suite of 20 payment solutions on its KOMOJU payments platform.

With this release, KOMOJU is enabling merchants outside of Europe to tap into the continent’s customer base by offering a range of payment options, while businesses around the world, including ones in Europe, can now ensure customers in China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, and the Philippines are similarly able to use local and familiar payment options to buy their goods and services.

New solutions added to KOMOJU include China’s Alipay, which accounts for over 55% of mainland China’s digital wallet market share, WeChat Pay, which accounts for 38%, and UnionPay that has more than 7 billion cards issued in China alone.

Degica has also announced the launch of 41 KOMOJU apps on ecommerce shopping platform Shopify. The release enables merchants to use a single account to accept payments through a wide range of trusted methods, including Konbini and Paidy in Japan or Alipay in China.

For more information about KOMOJU by Degica, you can check its profile in The Paypers' company database.