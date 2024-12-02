KoinWorks gets USD 108 mln in Series C funding

The funding consists of USD 43 million in equity and the rest of USD 65 million in debt capital. The company will use the received funds to scale up its solutions and increase its team by over 400 people globally.

According to KoinWorks officials, the platform empowers SMEs who are looking for digital financial products with a worth array of products that allow for growth and financial literacy. Launched in 2016, the platform offers a marketplace of integrated applications, including POS, ecommerce, software, budgeting apps, invoice factoring, and treasury management.

Since April 2021, the Indonesian fintech has acquired over 100,000 new SMEs into its list and expanded its client base to over 1.2 million users worldwide.