Koi Trading to offer AML compliance via with IdentityMind

Koi Trading offers a private and compliant OTC pathway for institutional investors and wealth managers to start engaging with blockchain assets. Using a combination of trade algorithms and direct communication channels, Koi Trading connect OTC counterparties with deep liquidities.

Koi Compliance offers a plug-and-play AML compliance solution that supports digital currency. Koi Compliance will pair their legal expertise and compliance analysts with IdentityMind’s platform that already supports over 35 digital currency exchanges worldwide. This enables companies to focus on running their business, while Koi Compliance performs the legally required Know Your Customer (KYC), transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, recordkeeping and regulatory reporting through IdentityMind.

IdentityMind offers a SaaS platform for online risk management and compliance automation. They help companies reduce client onboarding fraud and transaction fraud, and improve AML, sanctions screening, and KYC.