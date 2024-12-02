Kohli Ventures acquires Dynacart Solutions for payment solutions

Kohli Ventures has acquired the Dynacart equity previously owned by a major investment management house in Liechtenstein. Following this transaction, Kohli Ventures owns the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the business.

Dynacart offers online payment processing products for merchants to accept payments online, connecting customers with international banks and financial institutions to enable electronic transactions - users embed snippets of code on the website of any online store.

Kohli Ventures delivers to its investee companies global perspective to transform and maximise business potential on the world stage.