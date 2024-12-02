Kofax to deliver a mobile app for gift card balance inquiries

This mobile app enables consumers to check the balance remaining on a gift card via their smartphones and enables card issuers to use mobile engagement to drive customer loyalty.

Kofax Mobile Capture allows users to employ their device cameras to capture images of documents, photographs, audio, video and data and then pass that content to Kofax workflows that transform it into applications and repositories. The Kofax Mobile Capture Platform turns smartphones into information capture devices.

In recent news, Kofax has unveiled that a retail franchise operator in the Middle East has invested approximately USD 650,000 in a Kofax solution to automate its accounts payable function.