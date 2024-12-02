KodyPay taps Adyen to offer embedded finance for the hospitality sector

Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics, and frictionless finance.

This partnership builds upon existing work between the two firms following the trial of a QR code system launched in October 2021. Thanks to the match of commercial strategy and technical development, this has flourished into an extended integration. This has since enabled KodyPay to exceed USD 100 million annualised gross payment volume in only 5 months. A particular area of focus for Adyen and KodyPay’s next chapter includes improving access to financing for small businesses, with Adyen’s newly-launched embedded financial products.











Augmenting financing for the hospitality sector

KodyPay is an aggregated ordering and payments system built to create a better experience for customers beginning with restaurants, cafes, and takeaways. Inspired by the point-of-sale frustrations experienced from school canteens, the platform brings together fragmented payments that can be difficult to manage, aggregating multiple tools for ease of the end-user.

Now, hospitality businesses using KodyPay will be able to:

Manage financing and apply for loans. Launched in October 2022, Adyen’s embedded financial products enable platforms to offer financing to their customers in minutes, based on historic payment data. Though this, KodyPay can offer customers an overview of how much they can borrow as well as a clearer view of their account information;

Adapt payment methods to local needs and expectations. KodyPay has a diverse range of businesses on its platform, and it will now be able to give its customer base access to technology that enables consumers to pay for products using their preferred payment methods. Adyen’s partnership will also enable the businesses on KodyPay’s platform to accept international currencies and payment methods;

Access enhanced data analytics and customer insights. Data available from Adyen’s financial technology platform will help businesses using KodyPay to optimise their checkout experience and continuously make improvements to their services.

Adyen was also the preferred partner of choice for KodyPay because of its international reach and lived experience of growing at pace.





What does Adyen do?

Adyen is a financial technology platform. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with KodyPay as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

