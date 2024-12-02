Kodak introduces cloud-based solution for accounts payable

The Accounts Payable solution is part of a full range of solutions from Kodak to digitise and automate business processes. KODAK Services for Business is a business process outsourcing and consulting organisation that integrates with partners customised solutions to improve business processes for government and private sector customers. KODAK Services for Business has partnered with CoreIntegrator, a business process automation software company, to create an innovative solution to automate the workflow for receiving and processing invoices.

The key benefits to customers include a complete end to end cloud-based solution, a transaction-based subscription tiers, significantly reduced hardware or other infrastructure costs, no user license fees, customised approval workflow, reduced errors, reduction in late payment fees, reduced operating expenses and the elimination of paper archives.