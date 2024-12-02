Kodak Alaris, Newgen team up to drive digital transformation

Under the agreement, Newgen and Kodak Alaris will expand, connect and grow their network by jointly recruiting partners with similar profiles to help sell their solutions, said a statement from the company.

Kodak Alaris scanners are now included on the Newgen certified document scanner list, it said. The alliance is expected to generate new business opportunities for channel partners that work with Alaris and Newgen across geographies, vertical markets, and applications.

Newgen’s solutions integrate with content repositories across multiple sites to eliminate redundant processes. Newgen leverages technologies such as cloud, robotic process automation (RPA) with business process management (BPM), digital sensing, enterprise mobility and process analytics.