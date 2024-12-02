KnowBe4 rolls out Multi-Factor Authentication security assessment tool

The tool provides security professionals with advice on implementing a multi-factor authentication (MFA) strategy as well as practical advice on how to defend against MFA hacks. According to Deloitte’s Addressing Cyber Threats: Multi-Factor Authentication for Privileged User Accounts report, 48% of cybersecurity breaches are not preventable by strong multi-factor authentication, leaving the MFA open to be hacked.

MASA is a survey-based tool that security professionals use by answering relevant technology questions about how their MFA solution works. MASA then uses those answers to determine that individual’s particular risks. The tool generates a summary report that highlights the specific risks that the particular MFA solution has with best practice information and recommendations on how to better defend the environment.

KnowBe4 is used by more than 28,000 organisations around the globe and helps organisations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security.