Know your customer launches AML / KYC product suite

Know Your Customer identifies and verify companies and individuals prior to client onboarding. The new product suite consists of:

• Identify by KYC delivers the experience customers deserve while ensuring 100% KYC and AML compliance for businesses.

• Corporate Validate by KYC brings corporate KYC into the 21st century. Know Your Customer’s fully integrated KYC/AML solution automates the KYC process for corporate entities without taking control from your compliance staff.

• Full Onboarding by KYC is a solution for digital-first organisations. It delivers a more efficient, cost-effective means to conduct KYC, onboard individual and corporate clients, request geo-localised digital signatures of contracts, and maintain data, all in one centralised solution.